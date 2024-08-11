HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.61. The company had a trading volume of 600,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.09 and its 200 day moving average is $590.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85.
In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
