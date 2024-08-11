HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.61. The company had a trading volume of 600,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.09 and its 200 day moving average is $590.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.