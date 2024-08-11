HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $570.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $610.52.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $472.61. The company had a trading volume of 600,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.