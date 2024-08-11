H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 66,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 28,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.
