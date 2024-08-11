Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HNST. Loop Capital raised Honest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.79.

NASDAQ:HNST traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,289,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,202. Honest has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $362.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honest will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,074.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $119,988.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,881,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,563.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $27,830.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,211 shares in the company, valued at $657,074.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,160 shares of company stock valued at $379,933. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

