Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Lowered to $4.25 at Raymond James

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $5.25 to $4.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of HLLY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 937,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Holley has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Holley had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Holley by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Holley by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Holley by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

