Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Announces Earnings Results

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Zacks reports. Holley had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Holley updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 937,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $354.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

