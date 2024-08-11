Holley Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Holley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.40 million. Holley had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

HLLY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

HLLY opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. Holley has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Holley by 1.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 308,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Holley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

