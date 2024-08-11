HitBTC Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $206.25 Million (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, HitBTC Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $501,653.97 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HitBTC Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Telegram](https://t.me/EN%5FHitBTC)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/hitbtc)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/hitbtc/)

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HitBTC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitBTC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.