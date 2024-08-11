Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 12-17% sequentially to ~$198.9-210.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.79 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.015-0.045 EPS.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 621,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

