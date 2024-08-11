Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Lowered to $181.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLT. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.53.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.32. 1,210,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.07.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.