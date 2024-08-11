Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 1,904,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,721. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,383,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $13,700,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,567 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,539,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

