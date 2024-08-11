Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,721. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

