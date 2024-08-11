Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,904,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 281.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the second quarter worth $4,402,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the second quarter worth $4,059,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth $3,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.