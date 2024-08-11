HI Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $205,104.04 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010555 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,716.57 or 0.98107956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011985 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048346 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $174,323.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.