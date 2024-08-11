Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $551.58. 825,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.46 and its 200 day moving average is $460.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

