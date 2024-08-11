Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $652,409,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,541 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $114,447,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,015,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,136 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,563,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,633 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. 916,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

