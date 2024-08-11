Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,372,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,294. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $184.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.10.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.