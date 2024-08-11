Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,690. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.59. The company has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

