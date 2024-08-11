Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 216,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 550,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,029,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,592. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

