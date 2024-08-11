Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.44 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $29.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00035134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,865,137,908 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,865,137,907.68425 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05624389 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $26,074,340.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

