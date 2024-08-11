Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.
Heartland BancCorp. Stock Performance
Shares of OTC HLAN opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp. has a 52 week low of $81.60 and a 52 week high of $146.34.
About Heartland BancCorp.
