Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Position Raised by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after buying an additional 3,758,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,352,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,775,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after purchasing an additional 723,197 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.86. 2,745,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,116. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.