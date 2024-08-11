H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEES. Raymond James assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of HEES traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

