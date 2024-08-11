HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at JMP Securities

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.25.

HCI stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.06. 418,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,535. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $964.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. On average, research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $939,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in HCI Group by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in HCI Group by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 186,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

