HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of NYSE:PRME traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $503.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.21. Prime Medicine has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 22,652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

