Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Harrow from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. 1,565,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Harrow has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harrow in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 2,730.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harrow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Harrow by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

