Harbor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 27.11% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF worth $32,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,183,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,170,000 after buying an additional 140,326 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 211,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKCI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. 2,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.89.

About BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

