Harbor Group Inc. Buys 1,055 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $535.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.82 and a 200-day moving average of $525.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $462.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

