Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.370 EPS.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. 11,081,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HBI

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.