Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.370 EPS.
Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of HBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. 11,081,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
