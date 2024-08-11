Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59-$3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.370 EPS.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 11,081,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

