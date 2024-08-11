Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59-$3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.370 EPS.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 11,081,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hanesbrands
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.