Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.370 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.09. 11,081,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.