Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on HLN. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE HLN opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Haleon has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Haleon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 283,410 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.