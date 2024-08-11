Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.450-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.45 to $4.75 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. 848,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,351. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,753,116.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,523 shares of company stock worth $2,812,120. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

