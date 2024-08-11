H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $2.93. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 81,368 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

