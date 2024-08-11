Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GHI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.16. 21,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,802. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $329.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GHI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

