Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of GHI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.16. 21,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,802. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $329.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.
About Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
