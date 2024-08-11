Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTN. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Gray Television to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. 2,124,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,498. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $435.22 million, a P/E ratio of -36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.33 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 506,106 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $3,671,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

