Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Graham had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Graham updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Graham Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $28.50. 54,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,192. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Graham has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a PE ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial began coverage on Graham in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

