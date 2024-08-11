Graham (NYSE:GHC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of GHC stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $728.60. 11,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,050. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $563.39 and a fifty-two week high of $822.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $731.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $731.19. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 25.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 80.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in Graham by 0.8% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

