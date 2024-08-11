Goldfinch Price Hits $2.38 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $193.30 million and $3.00 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00003978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,358,758 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

