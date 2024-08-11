Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Macquarie from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDEN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

GDEN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 241,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

