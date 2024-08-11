GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 4.1 %

GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $62,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $62,000.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,374.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin Rock bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 911,859 shares of company stock worth $205,659 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 483.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 61.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

