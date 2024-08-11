GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at TD Cowen

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.54.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

