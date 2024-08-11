Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and traded as low as $11.72. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 22,933 shares trading hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Water Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $857,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

