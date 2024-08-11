Gimbal Financial Takes $209,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,450,000 after buying an additional 851,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,172 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 209,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.27. 257,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,195. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $132.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

