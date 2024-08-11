Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 252,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,199. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

