Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,964,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,852,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Insider Activity

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,616. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

