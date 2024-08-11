Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Prologis by 1,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $121.90. 1,901,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Argus lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.