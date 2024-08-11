Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

KHC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,109,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

