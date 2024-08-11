Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,545,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,841. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 204.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

