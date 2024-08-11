Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GILD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,545,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,841. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 204.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

